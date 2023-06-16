Russia to fulfill all social obligations, Kremlin pledges

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov gave assurances on Friday that Russia will fulfill all its social obligations in full.

"The government will meet all social obligations in full <…>. The socially-oriented policy of our country and social obligations are a key priority of [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin," he told reporters.

The Russian presidential spokesman pointed to "a very interesting discussion" that was held at a Sberbank business breakfast on Friday morning, where "everybody was saying that we should either think of a way for us to increase revenues or how to reduce spending." "No decisions have yet been made on how this could be done," he underscored.