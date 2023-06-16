Top Russian diplomat, Kremlin aide to participate in Putin’s meeting with African leaders

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov will participate in a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and African leaders on Saturday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Replying to a question about the meeting’s participants, the Kremlin official said: "We will let you know."

"Let’s not get ahead of ourselves, [the African leaders] today are working in Kiev, are arriving there, have already arrived. Tomorrow, [in St. Petersburg], a meeting will be held, in addition to the president, [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov and [Presidential Aide Yury] Ushakov will participate from our side, and we will definitely ask the minister, following the meeting, he will tell you about the main parameters," Peskov said.

As reported earlier, on Saturday, Putin plans to meet with representatives from African countries. As Ushakov noted, they would discuss, among other things, the Ukrainian settlement and the Black Sea grain deal.