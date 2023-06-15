Ukrainian forces attempted several attacks on DPR’s Makarovka, all repelled — DPR head

ST. PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces attempted to attack the DPR settlement of Makarovka several times, but all attacks were repelled and the enemy suffered casualties, Acting DPR Head Denis Pushilin told TASS Thursday.

"In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces made several attempts to stage an offensive towards the settlement of Makarovka. These attacks were repelled, the enemy suffered serious casualties, both in personnel and vehicles," Pushilin said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

He also said that Ukrainian forces attempted attacks towards Maryinka and Pervomaysky.

"These attacks were repelled as well, the enemy suffered casualties here," Pushilin added.