Putin says Russia to be glad to welcome Algeria’s president to Russia-Africa summit

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russia is looking forward to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s arrival for the upcoming Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Algerian counterpart in the Kremlin on Thursday.

"I would like to stress in advance that we will be glad to see you at the second Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg at the end of July," Putin told the Algerian leader.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum are due in St. Petersburg on July 26-29. The first was held in Sochi on October 22-24, 2019 under the motto For Peace, Security and Development.