BRICS nations to discuss general units of account at South African summit — Russian MFA

ST. PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. BRICS member states (Russia, Brazil, India, China, South Africa) will discuss the issue of general units of accounts at the summit in South Africa, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Thursday.

"Using the emerging power of BRICS and, consequently, the strengthening of currencies to reach something general in terms of currency, not in terms of common currency, but in terms of a unit of account, as digital, this issue is under active consideration, and the issue will be definitely touched upon at the summit in South Africa. The countries themselves will define further process. They are located in various parts of the world and each of them has its own peculiarities," he said.

The BRICS summit in Johannesburg is scheduled for August 22-24.

The BRICS summit in Johannesburg is scheduled for August 22-24.

The 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) - Russia's showcase annual economic and business event - is being held on June 14-17.

