Russia will consider whether to extend grain deal again or not — presidential aide

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russia is absolutely not satisfied with the fulfillment of the terms of the grain deal, so it will think about whether to extend it again, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters on Wednesday.

"The analysis of what is happening under this deal is ongoing, and our concerns in this context are well known," the official said.

He recalled that on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with war correspondents, once again voiced these concerns of Moscow.

"Of course, we are not satisfied with the way the terms of this deal regarding Russia are being fulfilled. In this context, of course, we will think about whether to continue to extend this deal or not," Ushakov stressed.

On Tuesday at a meeting with military reporters, Putin said that Russia was "once again deceived" within the grain deal and the West did nothing for Russian grain exports.

The President stressed that despite that fact Russia extended these agreements several times "in the interests of friendly countries." He added that this is in Russia's interests - "to maintain good, good, trusting and stable relations with that part of the world that does not support the aggressive actions of the West and its satellites in Ukraine against Russia.".