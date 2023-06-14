Ukrainian forces went on offensive near Kamenskoye, were repelled — Russian officer

MELITOPOL, June 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces attempted to break through to the village of Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, but were repulsed with heavy losses, the commander of the Storm Z unit, who uses the call sign Ali, told TASS on Wednesday.

"There was an attempted Ukrainian breakthrough on the outskirts of the village of Kamenskoye in the Vasilievsky District of the Zaporozhye Region," the person said.

He said one of the enemy’s tanks was hit and an infantry platoon was beaten back.

"As a result of the battle, our fighters hit one tanks of the Ukrainian militants, and an infantry platoon was beaten back with heavy losses," the commander said.