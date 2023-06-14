West’s climate-related fervor vanishes when financing is discussed — Russian envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS, June 14. /TASS/. Russia urges the West to fulfill its obligations related to financing and technology transfer aimed at helping developing nations adapt to the climate change, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya has told the UN Security Council.

"We believe that here at the UN we do not put enough emphasis on the crucial role of issues relating to sustainable development in the set of measures for conflict prevention. We only stress climate, ripping it out of a broader context," he told Tuesday’s Security Council briefing, headlined Climate change, peace, and security. "Promotion of economic growth and social welfare, and tackling of inequality are important elements of establishing resilient communities, capable of adapting effectively to climatic challenges."

"We emphasize that the problem of climate financing remains very relevant. We would like to draw the Council's attention to the fact that developed countries are masters of alarmism about the "’climate crisis,’" the Russian diplomat continued. "It is easy to make such populist statements, but when the UNFCCC turns to substantive discussions on real measures, such as financing and technology transfer, concrete steps for adaptation and filling the new Loss and Damage Fund, all the fervor of donor countries disappears in an amazing way."

"We call on developed countries, instead of mainstreaming this popular agenda to every possible process and authority, first to implement their commitments by providing financial resources and transferring technology to developing countries to support their efforts to adapt to climate change and mitigate its effects," the Russian envoy added.