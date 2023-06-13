Ukraine on day ten of counteroffensive, seeing no success — Putin

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Ukrainian counteroffensive, which began on June 4, is still in progress, stressing that the Kiev regime has not been successful in any direction.

"This is a large-scale counteroffensive, using reserves that were trained for this purpose, it has been underway since the 4th [of June] and is still underway, right now," the head of state said at a meeting with war correspondents.

"I heard another report on what is going on right now," Putin said. He read out some data: "In the Shakhtyorsk area, there was an attack first thing in the morning, up to 100 personnel, two armored vehicles; in the Vremevka area, there are also a couple of armored vehicles." "An attack is underway in several directions, several tanks and several armored vehicles have been eliminated, personnel hit by heavy fire," he added.

"[Ukrainian troops] have not reached the frontline," the head of state concluded, noting that "overall, this is a large-scale offensive." "They started at the Vremevka bulge, in the Shakhtyorsk and Zaporozhye areas," the Russian leader said, adding that the Ukrainian counteroffensive "started precisely with the use of strategic reserves and continues to this moment." "Right now, while we have gathered here, having a discussion, combat is underway in several directions," the president reiterated.

"The adversary was not successful in any sectors. They have huge losses," the Russian head of state concluded.