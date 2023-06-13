Russian forces decimate 1,000 more Ukrainian fighters than in previous week’s body count

LUGANSK, June 13. /TASS/. Russian soldiers in the Kupyansk, Krasny Liman and Donetsk areas have eliminated almost 1,000 more Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries in the past seven days than during the previous week, Andrey Marochko, retired colonel in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) People’s Militia, told TASS.

"Over the past week, while carrying out [combat] missions under the special military operation in the Kupyansk, Krasny Liman and Donetsk areas, our troops have wiped out almost 1,000 more Ukrainian fighters and mercenaries than over the previous reporting period," he said.

He noted that, over this period, Russian forces have eliminated almost twice as many enemy armored combat vehicles of various types and five times as many tanks. "The assortment of eliminated NATO artillery pieces and systems has increased by a factor of 2.5," the officer stressed.

On June 5, Marochko told TASS that over a one-week period, Russian servicemen had eliminated over 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers and foreign mercenaries in the Lugansk area within the special military operation zone.