Russian Foreign Minister to attend BSEC ministers meeting

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will participate on Tuesday in the 46th meeting of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) foreign ministers’ meeting.

The meeting will be held in the online format under the presidency of Serbia. A substantive exchange of opinions on preparing a document on the new regional economic strategy is expected, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. Joint efforts to prepare a draft of the relevant document are already underway, the ministry said. The document should become "an important useful aid for efficient development of socioeconomic cooperation," it noted.

The parties will traditionally cover a broad range of issues during the event, including interaction in spheres of trade, transport, energy, food security and logistics.