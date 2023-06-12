Ukrainian troops getting ready for strike in Donetsk area — DPR official

DONETSK, June 12. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have concentrated units in the vicinity of Ugledar and Avdeyevka plotting a strike in these areas, Yan Gagin, an advisor to Acting DPR Head Denis Pushilin, told TASS.

"Currently, the Ugledar and Avdeyevka sectors are the most active and intense ones. Now, they (Ukrainian troops - TASS) are considering precisely the Donetsk area as promising. The Ukrainian army has rather serious forces concentrated, they continue to accumulate personnel and equipment in that area," he explained.

All attacks by Ukrainian troops are being curtailed by Russian forces, Gagin specified.

As Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on June 11, the Russian Armed Forces had deflected eight Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk area over 24 hours. The most active combat was underway in the vicinity of Maryinka and Avdeyevka. Ukrainian troops did not manage to penetrate Russian defenses.