No political dialogue between Russia, Austria – Russian ambassador

VIENNA, June 11. /TASS/. There is no political dialogue between Moscow and Vienna but it doesn’t mean that such contacts cannot be built if necessary, Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyubinsky said on Sunday.

"As of today, political dialogue with Austria is absent in principle. There is simply no agenda for that. But the fact that currently we have practically no communication doesn’t mean that is cannot be built in necessary. But, frankly speaking, I don’t see such a necessity now," he said in an interview with the Express portal.