Containing Russia is absolutely constant factor of US, British policy, says Kremlin

TASS. June 11. The United States and Great Britain have been making attempts for decades to contain Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a live broadcast on the Rossiya-1 television channel on Sunday.

The Russian presidential spokesman thus commented on a statement that Great Britain and the United States intended to counter Russia on the global civil nuclear power market.

"The course towards containing our country is an absolutely constant factor of the foreign policy of the United States and Great Britain. This has been going on for more than a decade and this is why we have been living in the conditions of these attempts for quite a long time," the Kremlin press secretary said in an interview with the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program, responding to questions from journalist Pavel Zarubin.