Damaged Kakhovskaya dam doesn’t pose critical risk to Zaporozhye NPP yet — politician

MELITOPOL, June 6. /TASS/. The damage to the dam of the Kakhovskaya power plant doesn’t pose any critical danger to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant so far, Chairman of the We Are Together With Russia group Vladimir Rogov told TASS.

"No critical danger to the NPP so far. But this needs to be addressed in short order because in the medium and long term it’s a problem for the NPP, for providing sufficient volumes for the plant," he said.

Rogov said there had been no explosions at the Kakhovskaya plant.