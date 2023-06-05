Kiev loses 300 troops, 16 tanks in failed offensive south of Donetsk — Russian top brass

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military lost 300 troops and 16 tanks in its failed offensive in the southern Donetsk area, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Monday.

"On June 4, the enemy made an unsuccessful attempt to launch a large-scale offensive in the southern Donetsk direction. The Ukrainian military employed six mechanized and two tank battalions. Considerable damage was inflicted on the enemy by active operations of units from the battlegroup East, air strikes and artillery fire in areas near the settlements of Neskuchnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novodarovka in the Zaporozhye Region. The enemy failed to achieve its goals," the spokesman said.

As many as 300 Ukrainian troops, 16 tanks, 26 armored combat vehicles and 14 motor vehicles were destroyed in that direction in the past 24 hours, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 90 Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian forces destroyed roughly 90 Ukrainian troops and an ammunition depot in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

In the Kupyansk direction, aircraft and artillery from Russia’s western battlegroup struck the enemy manpower and equipment in areas near the settlements of Sinkovka, Kotlyarovka and Krakhmalnoye in the Kharkov Region, the spokesman said.

"As many as 90 Ukrainian personnel, three armored combat vehicles, two Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery systems and a D-20 howitzer were destroyed in that direction in the past 24 hours," the general reported.

In addition, an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 60th motorized infantry brigade was obliterated near the settlement of Malinovka in the Kharkov Region, the spokesman said.

Russian forces neutralize five Ukrainian subversive groups in Kupyansk area

Russian forces neutralized five Ukrainian subversive groups in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In areas near the settlements of Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Molchanovo, Olshana, Berestovoye and Orlyanka in the Kharkov Region, the activity of five Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups was thwarted," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy over 65 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area in past day

Russian forces destroyed over 65 Ukrainian troops and two motorized artillery systems in the Krasny Liman area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

In the Krasny Liman direction, operational/tactical and army aviation and artillery from Russia’s battlegroup Center inflicted damage on the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Nevskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Yampolovka and Serebryanka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the spokesman specified.

"In the area of the settlement of Kuzmino in the Lugansk People’s Republic, a Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance group was eliminated. Over 65 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks, an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, Msta-B and D-20 howitzers and a Nona-S self-propelled artillery gun were destroyed in the past 24 hours," the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 425 Ukrainian troops in Donetsk area in past day

Russian forces destroyed roughly 425 Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"As many as 425 Ukrainian personnel, an infantry combat vehicle, 14 motor vehicles, a German-made Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery gun and Msta-B and D-30 howitzers were destroyed during battles in that direction in the past 24 hours," the spokesman said.

Operational/tactical and army aviation and artillery from Russia’s southern battlegroup inflicted damage on the enemy in areas near the settlements of Berdychi, Khimik, Pervomaiskoye and Kurakhovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general reported.

"Also, two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army’s 24th mechanized brigade were destroyed near the settlement of Dzerzhinsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," Konashenkov reported.

Russian assault teams fighting Ukrainian troops in central Maryinka in DPR

Fighters of the Akhmat special operations force were engaged in intense battles in central Maryinka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, he said.

"In the Donetsk direction, active combat operations were conducted by the Akhmat special operations force in the central part of Maryinka and also by units of the 1st army corps near Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy Ukrainian ammo depot in Kherson area

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the area of the settlement of Nikolskoye in the Kherson Region, an ammunition depot of the 126th territorial defense brigade was destroyed," the spokesman said.

In addition, as many as 20 Ukrainian personnel, two pickup trucks, a Grad multiple rocket launcher and a D-30 howitzer were eliminated in the Kherson direction in the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted on the enemy by firepower, the general reported.

Russian air defenses down Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet in DPR

Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet and intercepted eight rockets of the HIMARS and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 plane near the settlement of Zakotnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. In the past 24 hours, they intercepted eight rockets of the HIMARS and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian air defense systems destroyed 13 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Shevchenkovo and Olshana in the Kharkov Region, Zolotaryovka and Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Vladimirovka, Kirillovka and Staromlynovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Zabarino in the Kherson Region, the general reported.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Russian group of forces hit 98 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 104 areas, the spokesman said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 433 Ukrainian warplanes, 236 combat helicopters, 4,486 unmanned aerial vehicles, 424 surface-to-air missile systems, 9,431 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,114 multiple rocket launchers, 5,009 field artillery guns and mortars and 10,688 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.