There was no urgent address by Putin on TV June 5 — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin did not make an emergency television and radio address on Monday; the video shown on some social media is a hack; experts are already dealing with it, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"Definitely there was no address. It is true that there were hacks in some regions. In particular, I know that there was a hack into Radio Mir and into some networks. Now all this has been eliminated and taken under control. Now the services concerned are sorting it out," Peskov said.

A number of viewers also reported that a video with the caption "urgent presidential address" was broadcast on some channels. The recording, which was presented as Putin's statement, mentioned an alleged decision to declare martial law in the border regions of Russia and the president's intention to sign a decree on general mobilization. There were also posts in the social media this address was broadcast on the radio.