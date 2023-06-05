Russian forces wipe out dozens of Ukrainian troops on offensive in Zaporozhye — politician

MELITOPOL, June 5. /TASS/. Russian forces eliminated dozens of Ukrainian troops after the adversary’s renewed attempts to advance in the Zaporozhye area on Monday morning, while combat is underway near the village of Vremevka, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together With Russia movement, told TASS on Monday.

"An active artillery battle is underway. Combat continues to the east of the area of yesterday’s strike; they were moving to the southwest of Vremevka and now they [are advancing] in the southeast. Ukrainian losses are in the dozens of personnel; armored equipment has been destroyed. Artillery is engaged to the fullest; they are hitting us and we [are hitting] them. We are successful thanks to engaging Tyulpan [mortars] and Giatsint [howitzers]," the politician said.

Earlier today, he told TASS that, in the morning, Ukrainian troops resumed their attempts at a counteroffensive in the Zaporozhye area, at the border of the Zaporozhye Region and Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), aimed at creating a shortcut to the Sea of Azov and cutting Russia’s land bridge to Crimea.

On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukrainian forces had failed in attempting to stage a large-scale counteroffensive in five sectors south of Donetsk on June 4. Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov noted that the adversary deployed the 23rd and 31st mechanized brigades from its strategic reserves with support from other units. Ukrainian losses amounted to over 250 troops, 16 tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles and more than 20 armored vehicles.