US ignores reasons that led to crisis in arms control — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. US representatives continue to pretend that the crisis in arms control is not connected to Washington’s policy that is hostile towards Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in her commentary regarding the statements made earlier by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

"We note that there were no principal new points that would have resonated with Russia’s concerns and took our positions into account. We are talking about the same old calls to Russia to immediately resume the cooperation with the US on arms control, including, in particular, the development of a new treaty that would replace the New START, which expires in 2026. To resume on American terms, of course," she noted.

"Although Jake Sullivan tried to wrap these calls in a more colorful package and even outlined certain ‘bonuses’ that, apparently, were supposed to make them more appealing to Russia, Washington still continues to ignore the reasons that have led to the crisis in this area. US representatives continue to pretend that this crisis is not connected to the blatantly hostile policy towards us, which has eventually gained shape of a total hybrid war against our country," the diplomat added.

According to Zakharova, Russia so no signs that the US is ready to abandon its goal to inflict a "strategic defeat" on Russia and to effectively eliminate Russia from the international arena as a sovereign and equal political actor for the sake of the adherence to arms control, declared by Washington.

"It would be impossible to disconnect arms control aspects from the general political context, as Jake Sullivan proposed to do. No one should have any illusions here. And one should not point to the Cold War experience: since then, we went through many other steps and learned a lot, so we won’t allow repeat of our previous mistakes," the spokeswoman said.

End of American dominance

According to the diplomat, "if the US and its allies on anti-Russian coalition" are really interested in revitalizing the international situation and want to return to substantive work on arms control, they should, first and foremost, abandon the irresponsible and reckless aspiration to build the world on American templates at any cost, and to turn away from the path that clearly can lead to a global catastrophe.

"It is necessary to finally realize that the era of undisputed US dominance has come to an end and that there will be no return to it. The goal for now is to comprehend the new reality and to begin creating the basis of a more fair, balanced and stress-resistant international system, based on true equality, inclusivity, and, most importantly, on indivisible security, as well as on consideration of interests and concerns of all states without exception," she underscored.

In favor of political and diplomatic methods

According to Zakharova, arms control and strategic risk reduction mechanisms could become an important element of this system, acting as a "safety net" for it.

"Russia does not reject and has never rejected political and diplomatic methods of ensuring security that can have different shape and be implemented in various formats. However, life proves that such methods can only be efficient and viable if all sides truly aim for equal and constructive cooperation and honestly implement the achieved agreements, without trying to cheat and interpret them in their own favor," Zakharova added.