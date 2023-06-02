Governor of Russian border town reports rise in number of casualties

BELGOROD, June 2. /TASS/. The number of those injured in the June 1 shelling attack on Shebekino, the most massive since the onset of Ukraine’s bombing of Russia’s borderline Belgorod region, has climbed to 16, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"Some 850 pieces of various munitions have been fired at the Shebekino municipal district. There are no fatalities. Unfortunately, four more people have been injured in addition to the 12 reported earlier. They were all taken to Belgorod city hospital No. 2, where doctors are providing them with the necessary medical care. The number of destroyed or damaged residential properties and vehicles is being clarified. Three administrative buildings were damaged, as well as a hostel and 10 businesses and commercial properties. The city has completely lost its power and water supply," he wrote on Telegram.

The situation in the Shebekino municipal district remains unstable, so those who left the city cannot return yet, he told reporters.

"So far, it is not safe in Shebekino so we cannot yet make a decision and let people come back. There is the administration, the emergency services, the police, everyone is doing their job. There is a risk of [some people] looting, so our task is to ensure that property that was left there is secure," he said.

Over the past 24 hours, the Belgorod Region has recorded 13 incoming strikes with seven artillery shells targeting the Nechayevka settlement. There were no casualties. In the Borisovsky district, two mortar shells were fired at the outskirts of the Bogun-Gorodok settlement with one person, a resident of the Grayvoronsky municipal district, injured.

Four mortar shells were fired at the Novopetrovka settlement in the Valuysky municipal district, wounding two people. In the Grayvoronsky district, 65 strikes were recorded with no casualties or destruction. In Belgorod, two people were injured when an unmanned aerial vehicle crashed in a residential area.