Vast majority of Russians support President Putin, special operation, troops — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The overwhelming majority of Russians support the head of state, Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

Commenting on assistance provided by ordinary Russian citizens for the special military operation, Peskov said, "As we know, the overwhelming majority of Russians fully support the president, the special military operation and those heroic guys who are taking part in it."

The presidential spokesman said he was inspired by the admirable contributions made by millions of people, both individually or via centralized channels, such as the All-Russia People’s Front or other volunteer organizations.

Also, Peskov lauded the decision by a senior Russian lawmaker, Dmitry Khubezov, to request that he be relieved of his legislative duties as chairman of the State Duma Healthcare Committee, thus enabling him to return to serve in the special military operation zone.