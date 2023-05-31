Ukrainian shelling of Kursk Region wounds two construction workers — governor

KURSK, May 31. /TASS/. Two construction workers carrying out their duty along the protective line of the state border were injured following Ukraine’s shelling of the Kursk Region, the region’s governor Roman Starovoit reported on Wednesday.

"In the Korenevsky district, two construction workers were injured by Ukrainian shelling. They were working along the protective line of the state border," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, one of the builders suffered scarring to his legs, as well as a concussion. He refused to be hospitalized. The second man sustained a moderate hand injury. He is now in a local hospital and will be transported to the regional medical institution for further treatment.