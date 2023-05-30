Russia, Burundi finalize agreement on peaceful nuclear energy — Lavrov

BUJUMBURA /Burundi/, May 30. /TASS/. The preparation of an inter-governmental agreement between Russia and Burundi on civilian nuclear energy is in its final stage, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a press conference in the wake of negotiations with Minister of External Relations and International Cooperation of Burundi Albert Shingiro.

"We positively assessed the recently intensified steps that our corresponding representatives undertake in a number of areas. I would like to particularly point out the cooperation in peaceful nuclear energy," he said. "The roadmap on nuclear energy has already been signed between Rosatom and its Burundian partners. And the preparation of an inter-governmental agreement in this area, as well as a memorandum on training of personnel for Burundian nuclear energy in the Russian Federation is in its final stage."

The Russian Foreign Minister arrived in the republic earlier on Tuesday. Burundi became the second country after Kenya in Lavrov new African tour.