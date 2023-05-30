Ukrainian army lost 16,000 troops, 400 tanks over past month — Shoigu

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has lost over 16,000 troops, 16 aircraft and over 400 tanks and other armored vehicles over the past month, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"Russian forces continue to inflict an effective fire impact on the enemy. Its losses this month alone totaled over 16,000 troops, 16 aircraft, 5 helicopters, 466 drones, over 400 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, and 238 field artillery pieces and mortars," Shoigu said during a conference call.

He added that 196 HIMARS rockets, 16 HARM rockets and 29 Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles were intercepted and destroyed during the reviewed period.