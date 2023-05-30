Russian intel chief says US training IS fighters at own base to destabilize Syria

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The US is seeking to obstruct the normalization of Syria's relations with the Arab world and is training fighters of the Islamic State (IS, outlawed in Russia) terrorist organization at its base in Syria to destabilize the situation in the country, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said.

"Washington does not hide its irritation at Syria's successes and would like to reverse the emerging trends," the SVR press office quoted Naryshkin as saying, "As the customary [proxy] tool for implementing their subversive plans, the American intelligence services once again intend to use Islamic extremists, now known as the 'moderate opposition.'"

According to the intelligence chief, "this criminal activity is being directed from the American military base at Al-Tanf, near Syria's borders with Jordan and Iraq. Dozens of ISIS (former name of IS - TASS) fighters are being trained there, and their ranks are regularly replenished by the Americans, who release terrorists from prisons in the occupied northeastern part of Syria. Small arms, ammunition and anti-tank missile systems are being delivered by truck to the training camps." Naryshkin pointed out that a group of US intelligence officers coordinates in real time the attacks of Washington-controlled militants and fighters in the troubled southern Syrian provinces of As-Suwayda and Deraa. The strategically important road between the cities of Palmyra and Deir Ez-Zor is also under attack by the terrorists.

"What stands out here is the utter cynicism of the missions that the US handlers have tasked the gang leaders with. Among the priority targets are places of mass public gatherings, stores and government institutions," the Russian intelligence chief noted.

Naryshkin pointed out that the US dislikes the positive trends in Syria, which, thanks to the active efforts of Russia and other countries friendly to Damascus, has returned to the fold of the common "Arab family" after Syria’s membership in the Arab League was reinstated and President Bashar Assad took part in the Arab League summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The reconstruction of the war-torn country, with the active participation of the Arab world, is now set to commence. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt intend to play a prominent role in this process. Peace and stability are gradually returning to Syrian soil.

"For some, however, these [positive trends] portend the collapse of their own expansionist plans and intentions to establish control over the region," Naryshkin stressed, referring to the US ruling class. "However, the US does not have the power to reverse Syria's emergence from its long-standing crisis. There are too many changes in the Middle East today that run counter to the wishes of the White House. The Syrian authorities, supported by the majority of Arab states and their friends from other regions of the world, intend to continue working consistently to revitalize the country," the intelligence chief noted.