Kiev splits society even further with its anti-church steps – Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Kiev contributes to an even greater split in the Ukrainian society by its steps against the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview for TASS.

The diplomat pointed out that the situation with persecution of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church continues to deteriorate.

"The [Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s] regime couldn’t care less about interests of millions of Ukrainian people, whose rights for freedom of religion it continues to blatantly violate. The neo-Nazis, brought to power by the West, contribute to an even greater split in the Ukrainian society by their anti-church actions," he said.

"Unfortunately, relevant international organizations, including UNESCO and OSCE, as well as members of international community do not react to these horrific violations of human rights in any way, or, at best, restrict themselves to dry formal calls to ‘all sides’," the Deputy Foreign Minister underscored.

He pointed out that the Russian Foreign Ministry exerts all efforts to motivate international structures to force Kiev to end this anti-humane legal arbitrariness.

"We will keep doing that," Galuzin said.