MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Any conflict ends in negotiations, but as long as the current regime led by Vladimir Zelensky is in power in Ukraine, no talks will be possible, Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, told the media during a visit to Vietnam.

"As long as the current regime and clown Zelensky are in power in Kiev, talks will be impossible," Medvedev said, noting that sooner or later an agreement would have to be negotiated.

"Everything always ends in negotiations. This is inevitable, but as long as these people are in power, the situation for Russia will not change in terms of negotiations," Medvedev said.

Medvedev also believes that the conflict in Ukraine may drag on for decades, if the Nazi nature of the current regime in power in Kiev is not uprooted.