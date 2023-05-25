Russia’s ‘return to Africa’ strategic decision — deputy foreign minister

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The second Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg, due in July, is a strategic decision by Moscow in connection with its long-term goal of regaining presence on the continent, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told TASS.

"This is not a one-time event. It is a strategic decision. It is our long-term policy and practice under the slogan of Russia's return to Africa. Of course, after the collapse of the Soviet Union some things were lost. There was stagnation in our relations. A number of embassies were closed. Now we are actively working to reopen and restore the work of our embassies," said Bogdanov, the special presidential envoy for the Middle East and Africa.

He stressed Moscow’s interest in resuming Russian airlines’ passenger flights to Africa.

"This is important for socio-economic and humanitarian ties. It is also important for tourism, because Africa is a great attraction, with its flora, fauna, history, people, culture and religion. For this reason, I wish to see our steady onward movement on all these tracks," Bogdanov said.

Continent of the future

As he dwelt upon the international aspect, the senior Russian diplomat noted that some African countries were more dependent on Western aid than others, but Russia was not imposing anything on anyone, because it proceeded from the sovereign equality of the UN member states. Moscow's role is to help African countries in the UN Security Council and other UN structures, as well as on a bilateral basis, Bogdanov said.

"In principle we have equal, good relations with all countries. With some, of course, they are more advanced," he added.

"We would like to wish our African friends, especially on Africa Day, stronger sovereignty and further development, so that this sovereignty is supported by economic opportunities. This will let them strengthen political sovereignty in accordance with their genuine national interests and not to listen to some outside noise," Bogdanov said.

"Everyone says that Africa is the continent of the future, the world’s treasure trove. There are minerals, resources that are very necessary for the development of the world economic system, there is oil, gas, precious metals and other products, such as uranium, which are crucial to the world economy and to interstate trade and economic relations. We should develop everything here on a mutually beneficial and mutually respectful basis, so that everyone stands to gain. That's how things should be done," Bogdanov concluded.

Africa Day

Africa Day is celebrated annually on May 25, the day on which the Organization of African Unity (now the African Union) was established in 1963. Until 2002, when the organization was transformed, it had been Africa Liberation Day. According to Bogdanov, Russia has historically had good relations with this organization. Its headquarters is located in Addis Ababa. The Russian ambassador to Ethiopia is also the official representative of Russia to the African Union. He maintains lines of communication with the African Union Commission, the organization’s governing body.