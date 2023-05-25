Ukrainian forces fire 28 shells at Kherson Region population centers overnight

GENICHESK, May 25. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops shelled Kakhovka, Novaya Kakhovka and other population centers in the Kherson Region during the nighttime hours, firing 28 shells from conventional tube artillery pieces, a regional emergency services official told reporters on Thursday.

"During the night, the Kiev regime’s forces continued shelling civilian infrastructure in the settlements of Novaya Kakhovka, Kakhovka, Vasilyevka, Kairy and Rybalche, firing 28 shells overall from cannon artillery. The extent of civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure is currently being determined," he said.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian troops also shelled several localities in the Kherson Region, firing a total of 69 shells from tube artillery pieces.