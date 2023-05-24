Russia against any attempts to stage color revolutions in Central Asia — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russia will not tolerate any attempts to interfere in the affairs of Central Asian states in order to introduce color revolutions to the region, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing Wednesday.

"We are ready to strengthen joint coordination on supporting Central Asian states in ensuring their sovereignty and national development," the diplomat pointed out. "We will not tolerate attempts to carry out color revolutions and external interference in the region’s affairs."

Zakharova pointed out that the US and its allies have intensified typical forms of pressure on Central Asia, which goes against the principle of non-interference in affairs of sovereign states.

"The collective West views interaction with regional countries primarily through the lens of promoting an anti-Russian and now anti-Chinese agenda as well," she added.