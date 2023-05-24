Russian, Chinese governments work to implement presidential agreements — Mishustin

BEIJING, May 24. /TASS/. The governments of Russia and China are making a coordinated effort to put into practice the agreements reached during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia in March, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday.

"The decisions made by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have set strategic reference points for boosting cooperation in the eight priority areas," Mishustin said during extended talks with premier of the State Council of China Li Qiang.

"The governments of Russia and China have begun a coordinated effort to implement the agreements reached at the supreme level," he continued.

The premier stressed that the present-day bilateral relations "are at the unprecedentedly high level and are characterized by mutual respect to each other’s interests, [as well as by] readiness to respond jointly to emerging threats related to the growing turbulence on the international arena and illegitimate sanctions pressure exerted by the collective West."