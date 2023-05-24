Kremlin spokesman sees no prerequisites for Ukrainian peace process

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. It would be too early to speak about a peaceful solution of the Ukrainian conflict because no prerequisites for this scenario are currently in place, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told TASS in an interview.

When asked which one of various reconciliation plans, put forward by other countries, would be preferable for Russia and whether Moscow has its own variant, the Kremlin press secretary replied: "It is too early to speak about it. No prerequisites for a peace process are yet in place, evidently."

"The special military operation continues," he added.

Answering to a question of whether the Kremlin was ready to negotiate with anyone from the incumbent Kiev government, Peskov replied: "This is hardly possible, because any negotiations with Russia are prohibited [in Ukraine]."

Last October, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky issued a decree banning any talks with Moscow stating that he was not interested in interacting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.