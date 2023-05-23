Relations of Russia, Republika Srpska develop successfully, Putin notes

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russia and Republika Srpska (a Bosnia and Herzegovina entity) successfully develop their cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin believes.

"Mr. President, I am very happy to see you in Moscow. I would like to greet you and to point out that the relations between Russia and Republika Srpska are developing successfully," the Russian leader said, opening the meeting with President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik Tuesday.

In particular, Putin noted the growth of bilateral trade volume.

"It may not be too large in absolute terms, but the trend is good," the Russian leader said. "The growth amounts to 57%, and this trend should be preserved."

The president went on to say that he had been informed that Republika Srpska partners are interested in working with major Russian companies in varoious industries.

"I also know that thousands of schoolchildren in Republika Srpska are learning Russian, and the interest to the Russian language and culture is supported at the state level. We are very grateful to you for that as well," Putin added.