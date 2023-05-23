Russia grateful for Republika Srpska’s neutral position on Ukraine — Putin

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russia is grateful for Republika Srpska (a Bosnia and Herzegovina entity) for its reserved, neutral position on the Ukrainian conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the meeting with President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik Tuesday.

"We are grateful for your neutral position on the events in Ukraine; only this position can lead to any positive decision," the Russian leader said. "We are grateful for your moderation."

Russia and Republika Srpska successfully develop their cooperation, President Putin stressed.

"Mr. President, I am very happy to see you in Moscow. I would like to greet you and to point out that the relations between Russia and Republika Srpska are developing successfully," the Russian leader said, opening the meeting with President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik Tuesday.

In particular, Putin noted the growth of bilateral trade volume.

"It may not be too large in absolute terms, but the trend is good," the Russian president said.