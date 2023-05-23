Senior Russian security official meets with foreign counterparts

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Patrushev on Tuesday held a series of bilateral meetings with his foreign counterparts who arrived in Moscow to take part in the 11th international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues.

"During a meeting with Sri Lankan First Deputy Defense Minister Kamal Gunarante, they touched upon issues of improving the legal framework for bilateral relations," the press service of the Russian Security Council said.

Patrushev also met with Minister in the Presidency of the Republic of South Africa Khumbudzo Ntshavheni to discuss matters related to South Africa’s BRICS presidency.

"At a meeting with Vietnamese Public Security Minister To Lam, they exchanged views on countering challenges and threats to Russia and Vietnam’s security," it said.