VIENTIANE, May 23. /TASS/. The United States should pay Russia for undermining the Nord Stream pipeline explosion as well as for the cities it is responsible for destroying in new regions, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said.

Medvedev responded positively to a question about whether the US should compensate Russia for the damage caused by the Nord Stream pipeline’s sabotage in an interview with the RT TV channel broadcast on Tuesday. "And not only this damage. Let them repay or at least give them the means to restore Artyomovsk, Mariupol and a host of other places that were ruined with their help and support. Using their money," the official noted.

He reiterated that the US should reimburse Russia for undermining the [Nord Stream] pipeline. "Let them compensate here also, though there is still room to talk with respect to the evidence," Medvedev said. "This process is not over yet and this page has not been turned," he noted. "In any case, they deny it [their involvement - TASS] but their arguments do not appear to be very sound," the official added.