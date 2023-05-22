Kremlin spokesman confirms plans for Putin-Lukashenko meeting on Wednesday

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus will meet in Moscow on the sidelines of the events of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) this week, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Peskov confirmed Lukashenko’s plans to meet with Putin on Wednesday. "Indeed, since Eurasian Economic Union events are planned, we expect that Lukashenko will arrive in Moscow and the presidents will have an opportunity to speak," he said.

According to the BelTA news agency, Lukashenko said earlier that he planned to meet with his Russian counterpart on Wednesday to discuss the existing problems in relations between Moscow and Minsk.

Earlier, the Russian foreign ministry announced plans to hold a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on May 24-25 in Moscow.