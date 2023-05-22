Russian forces wipe out two Ukrainian army’s ammo depots in DPR

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed two Ukrainian army ammunition depots near Andreyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Spokesman for Russia’s Battlegroup South Vadim Astafyev told TASS on Monday.

"The strikes by a missile unit of the southern battlegroup destroyed the ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army’s 24th mechanized brigade in Andreyevka, as well as the 54th mechanized brigade," the spokesman said.

Russian artillery also delivered a strike against the temporary deployment site of a nationalist battalion of the Ukrainian army’s Right Sector group (outlawed in Russia as an extremist organization) near the settlement of Novgorodskoye, he added.

"Two enemy 120mm mortars were obliterated in counter-battery fire in areas near the settlements of Bogdanovka and Severnoye, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery gun and an M128 anti-tank gun near the settlement of Chervonnoye, and also two tanks," the spokesman said.

A Russian anti-aircraft missile squad shot down an enemy aircraft-type drone near the settlement of Opytnoye, he said.

"Units of the battlegroup’s radiation, chemical and biological protection troops struck an area of the enemy’s amassed personnel and a platoon stronghold of the Ukrainian army by rockets of Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower systems," the spokesman reported.