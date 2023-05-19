West cannot prevent Russia, Islamic world from having stronger ties — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Current Western leaders do not want to see Russia and the Islamic world build close strategic relations, but impeding this process is beyond them, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview for the documentary film The Road to the Islamic World, published on the Russian Ministry’s website on Friday.

"The plans of the current Western leaders, who are completely subservient to the United States’ diktat, do not include normal, close and strategic relations between Russia and the Islamic world. But this does not depend on Washington or other Western capitals. We have agreements within the framework of the Russia-Islamic World strategic vision group. We implement them," he pointed out.

Lavrov stressed that Russia kept working within the framework of the strategic vision group Russia-Islamic World transparently and in full accordance with the principles of international law. He remarked that this caused "grumbling, and sometimes rejection in the West, but it is their problem."

He stressed that Western countries did not want to accept any initiatives that were not in line with their strategic intentions.