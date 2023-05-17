Moscow, Minsk call upon US, NATO to stop fanning tensions — statement

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus have called on the United States and NATO countries to rethink what they’re doing in terms of escalating tensions in order to end the security crisis.

"Ending the current security crisis requires that the United States and NATO reconsider their destructive policy of fanning tensions, take steps towards de-escalation and show their willingness to take the fundamental interests of Russia and Belarus into account," the Russian and Belarusian foreign ministers said in a joint statement uploaded to the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website on Wednesday.

The two top diplomats pointed out that both Moscow and Minsk have teamed up to eliminate external threats to their security "emanating from unfriendly states, and to stand up to political pressure and illegal sanctions as well as any attempts to interfere in the domestic affairs" of Russia and Belarus.

"Our countries aspire to uphold the principle of indivisibility of equal security for all states, and condemn any violation of it. Strengthening the security of some countries and their alliances at the expense of the security of other states is unacceptable," the statement said.

"What is needed is the political will to work out mutually acceptable parameters for co-existence based on the principles of multipolarity, equality and the indivisibility of security, which would help minimize the potential for conflict," the document reads.