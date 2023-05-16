Russian forces wipe out at least 70% of Ukrainian assault brigade’s personnel in Maryinka

DONETSK, May 16. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed at least 70% of a Ukrainian assault brigade near Maryinka in the Donetsk area, Yan Gagin, adviser to the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), told TASS on Tuesday.

"Today the 79th separate air assault brigade tried to pull out with the support of its artillery but our forces thwarted this attempt. The enemy has a limited supply of ammunition. Our artillery controls the roads near Maryinka. At least 70% of that brigade has been destroyed," the adviser said.

The Ukrainian military has also lost a large amount of equipment, he added.

Acting DPR Head Denis Pushilin earlier said that the situation in the Maryinka area was complicated by the constant deployment of the Ukrainian army’s reserves but Russian forces kept moving forward.