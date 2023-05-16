Russian forces have all instructions, understanding how to torch Leopard tanks — DPR head

DONETSK, May 16. /TASS/. Russian fighters were duly instructed and have an understanding of how to wipe out German Leopard tanks, acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said on Tuesday.

"We have not seen these tanks yet but the [Western] hardware is already appearing in various areas. The guys [Russian troops] are already waiting for the Leopards and they, of course, have all the necessary information and all the instructions for the destruction of these tanks. That is, we know what to do with that," the acting DPR head said in a live broadcast on the Soloviev Live television channel.

In the first quarter of this year, the German government approved the deliveries of armaments worth almost 497 million euros to the Kiev regime. On January 25, Germany confirmed that it would send Ukraine 14 Leopard 2 tanks and issue permission for their re-export by other countries. On February 7, the German government approved the delivery of 178 Leopard 1A5 tanks to Ukraine. On February 24, Berlin made a decision to deliver another four tanks to Ukraine from its military inventories.