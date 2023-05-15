Sberbank opens first regional branch in Sevastopol

SEVASTOPOL, May 15. /TASS/. Sberbank has opened its first regional branch in Sevastopol, which is the second decision of the bank on the territory of the Crimean Peninsula, a TASS correspondent reported from the opening ceremony on Monday.

A modular office has been installed near the Musson department store, with a parking lot nearby.

The beginning of operation of the country’s largest financial institution in the city will positively influence the quality of banking services provided to clients, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said at the ceremony.

In early May Sberbank opened its first regional branch in Crimea in Yalta.