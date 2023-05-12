Over dozen shelling attacks staged by Ukrainian troops on DPR settlements in seven hours

DONETSK, May 12. /TASS/. Sixteen shelling attacks were delivered by Ukrainian troops in a span of seven and a half hours on Friday, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said.

According to the mission, Donetsk came under shelling six separate times between 12:20 p.m. and 7:40 p.m. Moscow time, with 41 shells of the 155mm caliber being fired. Ysinovataya came under shelling five times, with 31 shells of the 155mm and 152mm caliber being fired. Three shelling attacks were staged by Ukrainian troops on Vladimirovka, with 18 shells fired. Eleven 155mm and 152mm shells were fired at Staromayorskoye and Blagodatnoye.

According to earlier reports, five civilians were wounded as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops. One civilian was killed after stepping on a mine in Donetsk.