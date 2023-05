LUGANSK, May 12. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have delivered a missile strike on the city of Lugansk; no reports on casualties are available so far, Darya Lantratova, a member of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper parliament house, from the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), said on Friday.

According to the senator, two missiles were fired. "They hit the building of a former machine-building plant. According to preliminary data, civilians have not been hurt," she wrote on her Telegram channel.