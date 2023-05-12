Kiev attempts 26 attacks in Soledar area, all of them repelled, Russian top brass reports

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attempted over 20 attacks along the 95 km engagement line in the Soledar tactical area, with all the offensives repelled by Russian forces, Russia’s Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Friday.

"The Ukrainian army units attempted 26 attacks that involved over 1,000 personnel, up to 40 tanks and also other military and special equipment. All the attacks by the Ukrainian army were repelled. There were no breakthroughs of Russian defensive lines," the spokesman said.

Russian forces neutralize Ukrainian subversive group in Kupyansk area

Russian forces destroyed over 60 Ukrainian troops and neutralized an enemy subversive group in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, aircraft and artillery from the western battlegroup struck the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Dvurechnoye in the Kharkov Region and Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic. In addition, the activity of a subversive/reconnaissance group was thwarted near the settlement of Kotlyarovka in the Kharkov Region at night," the spokesman said.

The enemy’s losses in that area in the past 24 hours totaled "over 60 Ukrainian personnel, an armored combat vehicle, two motor vehicles, two Grad multiple rocket launchers, a US-made M109 Paladin artillery system and an Akatsiya motorized artillery gun," the general specified.

Russian forces destroy over 75 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area

Russian forces destroyed over 75 Ukrainian troops and a motorized artillery gun in the Krasny Liman area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, operational/tactical and army aviation and artillery from the battlegroup Center struck Ukrainian manpower and equipment near the settlement of Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

The strikes eliminated over 75 Ukrainian troops, three armored combat vehicles, three pickup trucks, an Akatsiya motorized artillery gun and a D-20 howitzer in that area in the past 24 hours, the general specified.

Ukraine’s military suffers 900 casualties in Donetsk area in past day

Russian forces killed and wounded about 900 Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In all, the enemy’s losses in the Donetsk area amounted to about 900 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, over 30 pieces of armor, and also seven motor vehicles, two D-30 howitzers and a UK-made L118 howitzer," the spokesman said.

Russian forces gain new positions in Donetsk area

Russian forces gained a new frontier in the Maloilyinovka area to take advantage of the Berkhovskoye reservoir as they continued their combat operations in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Maloilyinovka direction, units of the southern battlegroup gained a frontier, considering the advantageous conditions of the Berkhovskoye reservoir to increase defense stability. The personnel of the 4th and 200th motorized infantry brigades, the crews of army aviation and other units of the Russian Armed Forces showed courage repelling enemy attacks," the spokesman said.

Over 540 Ukrainian troops, eight tanks and more than 20 pieces of other enemy armor were destroyed in the Maloilyinovka direction in the past 24 hours, the general reported.

Russian air defenses down Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet in DPR

Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet near the settlement of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 fighter in the area of the settlement of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an artillery ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 110th mechanized brigade, the general said.

Russian forces destroy 110 Ukrainian troops in southern Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas

Russian forces destroyed roughly 110 Ukrainian troops in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

In the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aircraft and artillery of Russia’s battlegroup East struck the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Vodyanoye and Ugledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the spokesman specified.

"The enemy’s losses totaled 110 Ukrainian personnel, a tank, two motor vehicles and a Gvozdika motorized artillery gun," the general specified.

Russian forces destroy 40 Ukrainian troops, artillery gun in Kherson area

Russian forces destroyed roughly 40 Ukrainian troops and a motorized artillery system in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, as many as 40 Ukrainian personnel, an armored combat vehicle, three motor vehicles and an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman said.

Russian forces eliminate two Ukrainian subversive groups in LPR

Russian forces eliminated two Ukrainian subversive groups in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"At night, two subversive/reconnaissance groups were eliminated in areas near the settlements of Chervonaya Dibrova and Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian army’s fuel depot near Zaporozhye city

Russian forces destroyed a fuel depot of the Ukrainian army near the city of Zaporozhye over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the area of the city of Zaporozhye, a depot storing fuel for Ukrainian military hardware was destroyed. Near the settlement of Borovaya in the Kharkov Region, a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar was obliterated. Also, a Ukrainian Zoopark-1 reconnaissance and fire control radar was destroyed near the settlement of Nikopol in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the spokesman said.

In the past 24 hours, operational/tactical and army aviation and artillery of the Russian group of forces struck 72 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 102 areas, the general reported.

Russian air defenses destroy 25 Ukrainian combat drones in past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted three rockets of the HIMARS and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems and destroyed 25 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities intercepted three rockets of the HIMARS and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems. In addition, they destroyed 25 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Krivosheyevka and Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Belogorovka, Avdeyevka and Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Kamenskoye, Tokmak and Pologi in the Zaporozhye Region, Golaya Pristan and Zburyevka in the Kherson Region," the spokesman said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 422 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 230 helicopters, 4,099 unmanned aerial vehicles, 421 surface-to-air missile systems, 9,108 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,100 multiple rocket launchers, 4,796 field artillery guns and mortars and 10,141 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.