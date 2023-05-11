No sign Ukraine trying to go on offensive near Zaporozhye NPP – official

MELITOPOL, May 11. /TASS/. The situation near the Zaporozhye NPP remains as tense as ever, but Ukrainian forces aren’t going on the offensive, Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the director general of Rosenergoatom, told TASS on Thursday.

"The situation is as tense as ever. There are no onslaughts by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, posts circulating on social networks alleged that Ukrainian forces had gone on the offensive in the Zaporozhye Region. Chairman of the We Are Together With Russia group Vladimir Rogov said the situation along the engagement line in the region remained quiet, and there was no sign of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.