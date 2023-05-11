Russia to stand up for its national interests for as long as it takes, says envoy to OSCE

VIENNA, May 11. /TASS/. Moscow is determined to continue asserting its national interests for as much time as it may require, Maxim Buyakevich, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), said on Thursday.

"Our country will continue to consistently assert and defend its legitimate national interests for as long as it may take, and to protect our people by every available means," the diplomat emphasized at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council.

According to him, Russia’s "special military operation is aimed at ensuring that henceforth no threats will emanate from the territory of Ukraine either with respect to Russia or to security across the expanse covered by the OSCE in general."

Buyakevich added that achieving sustainable peace and preventing a major escalation of tensions required "putting an end to NATO’s supply of weapons and mercenaries to Ukraine," along with "ending military activity in order to save lives and to return to a substantive dialogue on a demilitarized and de-Nazified future for Ukraine given current realities."