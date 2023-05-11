Kremlin did not comment on progress in grain deal negotiations

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not comment on the progress of negotiations on the extension of the grain deal, which are ongoing in Istanbul, urging to wait for official news.

"It would be wrong for us to talk about some news while the conversation is ongoing in Istanbul. Let's wait for some official news," he said.

Today is the second day of negotiations in Istanbul on the extension of the grain agreement and the beginning of the implementation of the Russian part of the agreement. Representatives of Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, and the UN are participating in the negotiations.

The agreements on the export of food from Ukraine were concluded on July 22 for a period of 120 days. One of the agreements regulating grain exports from the Kiev-controlled ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny. The other deal inked between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN provides for the establishment of a four-party coordination center whose representatives inspect grain ships in order to prevent arms smuggling and false flag operations. Additionally, Russia and the UN signed a memorandum, under which the organization was supposed to engage in efforts to lift anti-Russian restrictions preventing the export of agricultural products and fertilizers.