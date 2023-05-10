Russian delegation to Vienna security forum calls on US to withdraw NATO arms from Ukraine

VIENNA, May 10. /TASS/. The Russian delegation to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control has called on the US to take steps of military restraint and withdraw US and NATO servicemen as well as weapons from Ukraine, Russian delegation head Konstantin Gavrilov said Wednesday.

"We warn the US and its satellites about the counter-productiveness of their current aggressive course. We call on Washington to understand the gravity of the moment and take steps towards military restraint, to withdraw US-NATO servicemen and weapons from Ukraine, and stop any hostile activity towards our country," he said during a plenary meeting of the OSCE Forum on Security Cooperation.

He added that "the US and its satellites" continue to "pump" Ukraine with weapons, fruitlessly trying to inflict a "strategic defeat" on Russia.

"During the special military operation period, the volume of military aid sent to Kiev has by many times exceeded what the West sent to the mujahideen during the 10 years of war in Afghanistan. Effectively, NATO and EU member states have already become parties to the conflict - the ‘Cold War 2.0,’ fraught with unpredictable consequences," the diplomat stated.

According to Gavrilov, Washington and its allies help Ukraine with planning of military operations and hand over intelligence to Kiev.